Nothing brings iMesage to Android with new Nothing Chats app

In a move that’s sure to ruffle some feathers in the tech coop, Nothing is bringing the coveted blue bubbles of iMessage to Android smartphones… sort of. The crew at Nothing have concocted a way for Android users to get in on the iMessage action, and they’re calling it Nothing Chats.

Nothing Chats is powered by Sunbird, who have specialised in bridging the gap between iMessage and Android. It’s more than just your regular chat app, however. Using RCS, it brings iMessage features straight to the app. So anyone with an iPhone won’t know your message has come from a green bubble machine. So far, it offers, end-to-end encryption, P2P and group messaging, high-resolution media sharing, and read and delivery receipts, with more to come in the future.

Speaking on Nothing Chats, founder Carl Pei explained, “We understand that the blue bubble vs. green bubble dilemma, especially in North America – although seemingly ridiculous – is real. Nothing Chats allows for freedom of communication between anyone regardless of their brand of smartphone.”

Fancy sending iMessages from your Android device? Nothing Chats will hit the Google Play Store on November 17th, but only for those with the Nothing Phone 2 in the US, Canada, the UK, the EU, and a handful of other European countries like Norway and Switzerland.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home