Working from home? Get 50% off these crystal-clear audio products from Master & Dynamic

Working from home – it can be difficult to focus. What you originally think of as a place to forget about work and relax (and you’ve made the place perfect for that) is now a sea of potential distractions.
The audio masters at Master & Dynamic (you can tell they’re good at this with “master” in the name) are here with a seriously deep discount across their range – 50% off.
How do I get the discount?
Take your pick from the range here and when you get to the checkout, enter the code WFH50.
But be quick, you’ve got until 11:59pm on Sunday 22nd March to take advantage.
What’s on offer?
Like we said, a wide range is up for grabs! From the complete immersion of their MW60 wireless over-ear headphones (made using premium leather for ultimate comfort, paired with custom 45mm Neodymium drivers for peak performance), to the wall of sound that is the MA770 Wireless Speaker, all the way to their ultra-portable MW07 true wireless earphones.
Plus, if you’re looking for accessories, you can pick up a boom mic for those headphones, or a headphone stand for presentation of your new pair of cans.