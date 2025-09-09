I’m buying this clever camera strap for comfort, not just to keep my gear close

Plenty of camera gear brands use the QD (Quick Detach) mounting system. It’s tried and tested – and not just by photographers. Law enforcement, the military, and even NASA use QD to keep their kit within easy reach. British brand 3 Legged Thing is no stranger to it either, having sold QD-compatible L-brackets for years. But now it’s branching out into straps and harnesses, with a comfort-focused twist.

The new Axis range all have 4-axis QD buckles, which let you customise the fit depending on your body shape. Instead of a “one size fits all” approach (which rarely does fit all, in my experience), a more form-fitting strap should be more comfortable – especially if you’re planning a full day of shooting with a DSLR and sizeable telephoto lens. Even a mirrorless snapper on a shoulder strap can get uncomfortable if it’s loose enough that the camera body keeps bouncing off your hip.

There’s something for every camera and carry style here, including the Axis Pulse wrist strap and Axis 24, 34 and 44 straps in three different widths (because you don’t need a heavy duty harness if you’re only rocking a small system camera). The Axis Sling and Twin Sling complete the line-up with crossbody support and a dual-camera arrangement that sounds ideal for pro photographers.

The Axis Anywhere and Gatekeeper then mount on your bag, rather than yourself, taking some of the weight away from your neck and shoulders. The buckles and D-rings are milled from metal, and finished in 3 Legged Thing’s signature burnt orange colours.

They’re all built to work seamlessly with the QD4 and QD7 quick-release plates, which both have QD sockets built-in and support a wide range of camera sizes. If you’re not already invested in a rival system, like Peak Design’s Capture Clip,

It’s a Kickstarter campaign, which carries more risks than buying at retail, but 3 Legged Thing is an established brand – and has seen success on the platform before with its flexible Ultra plates. Early backers will get a discount on the eventual retail price, and their straps should be first out of the door once production begins.

The Axis Kickstarter campaign starts today and will run for 31 days.