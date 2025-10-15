Honor’s AI Robot Phone looks like Wall-E in smartphone form

Honor has announced it developing a phone with a cute-looking robotic camera arm that’ll peak out of a shirt pocket and act like an AI companion for a range of other purposes.

During the launch of the Magic 8 series in China on Wednesday, the company teased what’s currently being referred to as the ‘Robot Phone’, with more details promised in early 2026 at MWC in Barcelona.

The device, which is quite reminiscent of the sentient robot Johnny 5 from the Short Circuit movies (how long before we hear ‘no disassemble! from this little guy?) or Pixar’s Wall-E in a 21st century context, will rely on artificial intelligence for elements of its operation, Honor says.

It sounds as ifthe Robot Phone will enable users to capture their environment in a similar way to how users of smart specs like the Meta Ray-Ban’s are currently able. However, the device will also use AI to follow scenes automatically, or can be commanded to follow something in particular by the user.

The video teaser Honor posted shows the AI robot arm helping its owner choose an outfit, film a sky dive from different perspectives, soothe a crying baby with a game of peek-a-boo, and capture the entire sky while stargazing. The robot also seems like a bit of a ladies robot too, judging by the video where it is depicted following a woman in a red dress that smiled in its direction. Sci-fans might notice nods to The Matrix and Battlestar Galactica. Alluding to unreality perhaps?

Everything else seems fun, playful and harmless, but we’re not too sure about an autonomous camera that likes to follow the movements of passing women, Honor!

The press release certainly talks a good game as it pitches the device as the dawn of a new era of human and machine co-existence. The company writes: “This innovative device will integrate AI-powered multi-modal intelligence, robotic functionality, and advanced handheld imaging capabilities. As a new type of AI device, the Honor ‘Robot Phone’ will redefine future human-machine interaction and coexistence, positioning Honor at the forefront of AI device innovation.”

Overall, Honor’s goal is to take the smartphone beyond the current tool for multi-faceted every day use, but to ensure it becomes an “emotional companion that senses, adapts, and evolves autonomously like a robot.” The Robot Phone appears to be another step on that path.

Mobile World Congress takes place in Barcelona, from March 2-5 2026. Stuff will be in attendance at the Fira Gran Via and will certainly be stopping by the Honor booth to see what all this is about.