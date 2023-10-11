Here’s how much more the PS5 Slim will cost you if you want to stand it upright

As we found out yesterday, there will be a new PS5 Slim console this holiday/Christmas season.

But it turns out there are some increased costs. If you want to stand either version of the PS5 Slim vertically you’ll need to invest in a stand – yep that’s right, there’s no base in the box. So you’ll need to buy one for $30/£25/30 Euros. And what’s more, the add-on is a standard PS5 vertical stand, so it’s compatible with all PS5 models. Rather brazen of Sony if you ask us.

The PS5 Slim models do come with a plastic horizontal stand, so that leads us to conclude that there’s a reason behind that. Obviously there’s a cost saving from Sony’s point of view. But could it be that people just aren’t standing their PS5s vertically? Or does Sony expect that people just won’t do it with the PS5 Slim because it’s smaller? It’s certainly an intriguing question.

As we also found out yesterday, the slim version of the PS5 Digital Edition will actually be $50 more expensive than the outgoing version in the US. And with the external Blu-ray drive whacking on another $80, it doesn’t make sense to go digital only and add the drive on after.

The disc drive version is staying the same, while prices aren’t set to rise in Europe at present though you might remember Sony already hiked the price of the PS5 by £30/50 Euros in Europe last year, blaming it on inflation. At the time, it decided against increasing prices in the US.

None of this is exactly great news and the lack of a stand is certainly a compelling reason to track down a non-Slim version before they disappear from shops.

