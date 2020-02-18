Google Stadia now lets you play on more than 20 Android phones

Google Stadia has been anything but a roaring success so far, but the original promise of cloud gaming on virtually any screen you want has lost none of its appeal.

Problem was, there was a big old asterisk next to "virtually any" when the streaming service launched at the end of last year. While you could absolutely - and quite impressively - seamlessly hop between your TV and your phone while playing Red Dead Redemption 2, you could only do so if you had one of Google's phones.

That changes today. Well, in two days, as Google has announced that from February 20 you'll be able to fire up your Stadia account on a host of Android blowers, including Samsung's boxfresh new flagships and phones from gamer-friendly Razer and ASUS.

If you factor in the Google Pixel 2, 3 and 4 devices, that brings the total number of supported devices up to over 20. No iOS yet, though.

The update is applicable to both Founder's and Premiere Edition subscribers, as well as to anyone piggybacking off a Stadia Buddy Pass.

Google still has plenty to do if it's going to make Stadia a genuinely hard-to-resist offering, but all of a sudden the potential playerbase is much larger.

Here's the full list of newly supported Android phones: