Everything that Microsoft announced at its Surface event

We're living in a pandemic-induced time of launch events without actual, proper events to attend – and Microsoft did just that with today's announcement of fresh Surface devices.

They're mostly upgrades, but ought to be meaningful ones: the Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, and Surface Headphones 2 are all releasing soon, along with the previously-announced Surface Earbuds.

If you're fond of Microsoft's modern hardware, then here's everything you need to know about today's biggest announcements.