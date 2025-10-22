Bang & Olufsen’s Centennial Collection looks as sweet as it sounds

Legendary luxury audio firm Bang & Olufsen is celebrating its 100th birthday in typical style with new ‘Centennial’ editions of three iconic headphones and speakers. The new Centennial Collection from the Danish sonic pioneers is inspired by classic designs from a lineage dating back to 1925.

First up is a new variant of the brilliant Beosound A5 speaker, which offers a paper raffia woven, checkered grill pattern in beige and chestnut brown, which is designed to be reminiscent of the company’s first radios from the 1950s. There’s a century red leather strap and ‘Est. 1925’ anniversary engravings. The price is typically 2025, rather than 1925 though. It costs $1,750/ £1,250.

Next up is the Beoplay H100 over-ear, noise cancelling headphones. Those ultra-modern Dolby Atmos-optimised headphones are now available in a plush century brown variant with a century red leather headband. It looks plush, but I’m still all in on that sunset apricot version. You can get those for £2,300/£1,500.

Finally, B&O is giving the iconic Beoplay A9 floor speaker a Centennial makeover. $5500/£3800/) which is now available in century blue. There’s a brushed aluminium ring and legs, while the speaker grille is made from Kvadrat’s Centennial Cadence fabric.

Each model comes with a written note to pay tribute to the company’s original founding pair, Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen. It reads: “A never failing will to create only the best.”

Kristian Teär, Bang & Olufsen’s CEO, says: “Since our founding in 1925, timeless design has been at the heart of everything we craft. The Centennial Collection honours our past, celebrates our present, and looks to the future. It is a tribute to the icons that have shaped Bang & Olufsen and to the enduring values that define our legacy.”