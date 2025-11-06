Bang & Olufsen Beosound Premiere sets a new style standard for soundbars

Shopping for a new soundbar is a bit like living in a world where colour doesn’t exist. If you’re lucky you might get a choice between black or white, but the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Premiere bucks that trend with some style.

It comes in three fancy finishes – silver, gold and black anthracite – with an optional oak or grey fabric speaker cover that adds to the already hefty price tag. Sure, it might be a bit ostentatious for some, but Bang & Olufsen didn’t make its name by blending in.

That goes for the speaker setup too, which has 10 separate drivers in a 7.1.4 configuration, including an upfiring driver positioned in the middle that has 1925 perforations drilled into the top in reference to the year Bang & Olufsen was founded.

Each driver has its own amplifier and there’s a total of 580 watts on tap to ensure things get nice and loud when you crank the volume up.

There’s Dolby Atmos support, plus B&O’s own Wide Stage Technology which is supposed to make it sound like you’ve got extra speakers squirreled around the room, but it also has Beolink Surround if you actually do want to add more.

And if it wasn’t already eye-catching enough, there are also 90 LED lights inside that make the soundbar glow when you adjust the settings.

Without a speaker cover the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Premiere costs $5800/£3900, but there’s also a grooved Haute Edition, which is limited to just 25 units, that’ll set you back $15,700/£11,000.