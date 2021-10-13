Acer’s ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs laptop converts 2D to 3D

Acer has debuted a special edition laptop that can create 3D visuals from 2D content using AI. The new notebook is part of its ConceptD range of powerful laptops designed for creators. The ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition can be specified with the range-topping Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 plus high-performance 11th generation Intel Core H processors. The laptop comes with SpatialLabs software that enables you to convert traditional and display 2D footage in stereoscopic 3D – it can even do it on the fly during video calls.
There’s also a new Predator Orion 7000 series desktop in a beautiful smoked glass case, featuring unlocked 12th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3090 graphics.
Recycled plastic
As part of its effort to work towards a more sustainable future, Acer is bringing its more easily upgradeable Vero series of laptops to the UK, with shells made of 30 percent post-consumer recycled plastic. These devices have been made easier to upgrade, with easier access features such as standard screws. The company also says it is making more of its devices antibacterial, with a silver ion antimicrobial agent covering high-touch surfaces such as the keyboard and trackpad.
As part of Acer’s biannual launch there were also a few new Chromebooks – the Spin 314, Spin 514 plus 514 and 514 with both 11 gen Intel Core processors and
A 15.6-inch version of the ConceptD 3 Ezel and a 16:10 version of the ConceptD 3 were also announced by Acer today in addition to the Acer L811; an ultra-short-throw projector that can output HDR10-compatible 4K visuals at 3,000 lumens of brightness.