Acer’s ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs laptop converts 2D to 3D

As part of its effort to work towards a more sustainable future, Acer is bringing its more easily upgradeable Vero series of laptops to the UK, with shells made of 30 percent post-consumer recycled plastic. These devices have been made easier to upgrade, with easier access features such as standard screws. The company also says it is making more of its devices antibacterial, with a silver ion antimicrobial agent covering high-touch surfaces such as the keyboard and trackpad.

A 15.6-inch version of the ConceptD 3 Ezel and a 16:10 version of the ConceptD 3 were also announced by Acer today in addition to the Acer L811; an ultra-short-throw projector that can output HDR10-compatible 4K visuals at 3,000 lumens of brightness.