A19 Pro, N1, and C1X: the chips powering the iPhone Air explained

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 17 Air, its thinnest iPhone ever, at just 5.6mm. It’s a stunner, wrapped in grade 5 titanium with a high-gloss mirror finish, elegant design, and surprisingly tough thanks to a Ceramic Shield.

A 6.5in Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion up to 120Hz sits up front, while redesigned internal architecture and clever software optimisations mean this super-slim device still delivers all-day battery life.

That balance of design and endurance is only possible because of Apple’s latest custom silicon: the A19 Pro, N1, and C1X.

Wondering what these new chips do? We’ve got all the answers…

A19 Pro

The A19 Pro is what powers the iPhone Air. Its new 6-core CPU boosts both performance and efficiency for daily tasks, and the 5-core GPU brings a redesigned architecture for high-end mobile gaming.

It’s capable of running AAA titles with smooth graphics and minimal power draw.

Each GPU core now integrates a Neural Accelerator, tripling peak GPU compute compared with the previous generation. That’s key for running demanding generative AI models directly on device – making the iPhone Air not just a gaming machine, but a pocket-sized AI engine.

N1

Next is the N1 chip, which handles all things wireless. The N1 supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread, so it’s ready for the latest networks and smarthome gear.

But it’s not just about speed, the N1 also makes everyday features like AirDrop and Personal Hotspot faster and more reliable. Basically, if you’ve ever had a flaky transfer or sluggish connection, the N1 is designed to smooth things out.

C1X

Finally, the C1X modem brings Apple’s cellular design fully in-house. It’s twice as fast as the previous C1 and even outpaces the modem in the iPhone 16 Pro, all while using 30-percent less energy. That means faster downloads, stronger signal retention, and improved efficiency – essential in a phone this thin.

Apple calls it the most power-efficient modem ever in an iPhone, and in practice, it ensures you stay connected without sacrificing battery life.

