The 7 biggest Apple Watch features coming in watchOS 5

Rumours suggest that the Apple Watch will finally get a sizable overhaul this autumn with a larger, edge-to-edge display – but WWDC is all about software, and today Apple announced that watchOS 5 will bring big upgrades to nearly any Apple Watch.

We say "nearly" because the original 2015 Apple Watch has been lopped off of the upgrade list, but everything released later (including the lightly-enhanced Series 1 model) is still onboard. And those devices will gain some big fitness features, much enhanced notifications and Siri functionality, and even a Walkie Talkie app to use with trusted contacts.

Apple will release watchOS 5 this autumn, likely in September around the same time as new iPhones and the also-just-announced iOS 12. Here are the biggest features it'll deliver.