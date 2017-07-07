Your poor house has looked on jealously as you monitor your health with fitness trackers and smart scales.

What about its wellbeing? Well, Netatmo’s Healthy Home Coach is, as the name suggests, here to be a kind of Fitbit for your house.

It can’t tell you about the state of your brickwork or plumbing – you’ll still need a building surveyor for that.

Instead, this attractive little cylinder is can track the four big invisible things: temperature, humidity, air quality and noise.

If any of these go skewiff, you’ll get advice on how to fix them. Of course, you might point out that the human body already has built-in sensors like ears and skin to track this kind of thing, so why do you need a gadget to do it for you?

Without many gadget friends around to act on the Home Coach’s advice, all we can say right now is ‘valid point’...