Finally, 5G mobile connectivity is here with the Motorola Moto Z3. Well, almost.

The Moto Z3 is here, unveiled mere hours ago at an event in Chicago ahead of its 16 August release in the States, and it will support the 5G Moto Mod attachment. But that attachment won't see the light of day until early 2019.

Still, calling a smartphone the very first to be upgradeable to 5G isn't a half-bad boast, and it's something that might entice some buyers to take the plunge on a matter of faith.

And what about the Moto Z3 itself? Well, it's pretty similar to the earlier Moto Z models, with a super-slim, Moto Mod-accommodating build, but it's gone for a slightly-less-than-flagship build this time around – and a price to match. Here's our first take on the phone that will eventually usher in 5G speeds.