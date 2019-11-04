A quick glance at the back might get camera fans excited, as it looks like the slightly protruding lens array holds a whopping five sensors. It doesn't.

Motorola has sneakily built the laser autofocus module and LED flash into the array, so there are actually only three sensors - and even then, only one can actually be used for stills shooting.

You get a sort of greatest hits from the recent Moto One line-up, with the huge pixel count of the One Zoom and the ultra-wide sensor dedicated to video from the One Action. The latter lets you record electronically-stabilised landscape videos while holding the phone normally - albeit only at 30fps and 1080p. The main snapper manages (admittedly shakier) 4K clips.

That's because it has a giant 48MP sensor, with pixel-binning algorithms saving your shots as 12MP files. It's a capable chip in the daytime, or when fed plenty of light, producing detailed images that are crisp and colourful, if a little overexposed in auto mode. The laser focus is quick to lock on to subjects, and the camera app is generally very responsive, but it's a shame you can't use that wide-angle video lens for stills photos.

Something for a future software update, perhaps? Pics are largely true-to-life, although zoom in and you'll spot the limitations of the quad-pixel technique, with reduced background detail. The amount of noise and grain jumps significantly once the light levels drop, and even the dedicated night mode can't completely counter that.

But then this isn't a flagship phone, so limit your expectations and you'll largely be happy with the results.

Up front, the 25MP selfie camera does some algorithmic cleverness of its own, saving 6MP images that look fairly clean, but again exposure can be its downfall. It's worth taking control with the exposure slider, rather than trying to rescue your shots through editing after pressing the shutter button.