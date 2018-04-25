The Play is the cheapest of Moto’s three new G6 phones, and design is one area where it loses out to the standard G6 and the range-topping Plus model. But that doesn’t mean it’s ugly – in fact far from it. This is a perfectly presentable phone at any price, let alone this one.

The main difference is that it gets an all-plastic rear, whereas the G6 and G6 Plus are slathered in glass. But you’d hardly be able to tell from a glance: this is high-gloss plastic that looks premium and it certainly doesn’t feel cheap in the hand.

OK, so if you’re looking for flaws then the volume/power buttons and the SIM-slot covering do rattle a little, but that’s a minor concern. It’s also a bit of a fingerprint-magnet, but I can live with that too.

Speaking of fingerprints, whereas the other two phones get a home button/digit scanner on the front, it’s absent here. The scanner instead sits on the rear, below the camera module, and is nicely positioned for your fingers to reach.

The move to an 18:9 display ratio means that it’s taller than phones sporting the old-fashioned 16:9 aspect (and yes, I do know it’s ridiculous to be using the term ‘old-fashioned’ in this context), but the bezels are reasonably slim and the subtle curves on the back and sides make it easy to grip.

It’s a big phone, but not outlandishly so, and not awkward to hold or use. Overall, the design is more functional than outright beautiful, but Motorola has tried to give it a bit of personality: the fingerprint scanner is adorned with Moto’s ‘M’ logo, for instance, and the camera sits within a raised circle motif.

I’m not personally a big fan of that latter design choice, but at least it marks it out as different from the pack of faceless Samsung clones. There’s a headphone socket up top and volume/power keys on the side, but no USB-C down the bottom – you’re stuck with microUSB here, so prepare to lose valuable seconds every time you charge it as you scrabble around trying to remember which way up the connector goes.

There’s no waterproofing here, either, so your days of browsing Reddit in the shower are over. You sicko.