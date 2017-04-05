Admit it: you’re always tempted to go large. Anyone that says they’ve never succumbed to the pressure of super-sizing at McDonald's is clearly an impulsive liar.

It’s why Plus-size versions of standard-size smartphones are so appetising. When you’re already spending a fortune, you might as well pay a little extra for a larger screen and slightly better specs - just look at the iPhone 7 Plus or Google Pixel XL.

When it comes to Motorola’s Moto G5 Plus, though? The selling point isn’t quite as clear - at least here in the UK, where we’re treated to the fantastic Moto G5.

The Moto G has regularly held the budget phone throne, and the G5 looks set to continue that trend. The Plus, meanwhile, offers a few improved specs and a slightly (and we mean slightly) larger screen, but it’s not immediately obvious whether these upgrades are worth the price hike.