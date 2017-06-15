Confession: when the new Surface Pro was announced back in May I was distinctly underwhelmed.

I'd fully expected a new Surface Pro 5 to land with a planet-splitting, subsonic boom; my fevered little imagination had equipped it with a 5K screen, a Type Cover hewn from alien hide, and an all-new Intel processor that was eight times the speed of any previously known chip. All for the low, low price of £199, keyboard included.

So to find that the Pro 5 was, in fact, simply the Surface Pro, and that it was basically a vigorous refresh of the existing model accompanied by a price hike, was a bit disappointing. But then, as the news sank in, I came to realise that my hunger for seismic change may have been ill considered.

Sure, the original Surface Pro was obviously undercooked when it launched back in February of 2013, suffering as it did from soul-destroying bugs that took months (and what seemed like countless hour-long firmware updates) to eradicate. But let’s give Microsoft credit for its patience and faith: the Surface Pro format has carefully evolved into something that tons of other manufacturers shamelessly emulate (take a bow, HP, Lenovo, Acer and Asus).

And as the Surface’s problems have evaporated with the fixes, so the sales have steadily increased. So I kind of understand Microsoft’s reluctance to risk wrecking a winning formula with all-new features or out-of-kilter hardware changes. The Pro’s hybrid format clearly has a place in the world, which means that the job is to tweak everything until it shuffles a little closer to perfection.

If you accept that as true (and that’s a big ‘if’, I know), the question then becomes… do the latest Pro’s refinements represent actual improvements, and do they warrant the price hike?