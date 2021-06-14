The outgoing Surface Laptop was a gorgeous thin-and-light, but one that didn't scream "look at me!". It didn't look out of place in an office or classroom, and you wouldn't be embarrassed to use one in public. Sensibly, Microsoft hasn't messed with that universal appeal for the successor.

You get the same slice of aluminium-and-alcantara, which weighs a shoulder-friendly 1.26kg and balances skinniness with sensible cooling so its fans don't have to work overtime to keep the internals from cooking themselves.

There's a new Ice Blue colour option now, with three others completing the line-up, although the matte black and sandstone versions ditch the alcantara for more metal. All four are subtle hues that won't cause a wardrobe colour clash (we're looking at you, new Apple iMac).

Connectivity isn't the best, with just one USB-A, one USB-C and a 3.5mm headphone port. Thunderbolt is absent, too, even on the Intel-powered machines. Only the larger 15in models get an SD card reader.

Microsoft's multi-purpose Surface Connector handles charging (although you can top up over USB-C if you have a compatible power brick), and supports the optional Surface Dock. This adds plenty of extra ports and plays nicely with external monitors, but will set you back an additional £260.

Windows Hello face recognition speeds up login, but the built-in webcam remains at 720p. That's a bit of a bummer, given how crucial video calls have become to everyday work life, but seemingly the rest of the laptop world hasn't moved up to 1080p either, so it's hard to be too critical here.