Our Surface Laptop 3 has a 10th Gen Intel processor. It's the Core i7-1065G7, and is paired with 16GB RAM. Let's cut to it. This is not the version we recommend for most people.

Don't edit video, make music or do deep dive edits on 100MB images? The Surface Laptop 3 with 8GB RAM, a Core i5 and 256GB will probably do the trick. And it costs a lot less.

The basic Windows experience isn't going to differ too much between these two specs, and Windows 10 runs beautifully here. This review is also a good test of Intel's new processors. See that "G7" on the end of the Core i7-1065G7 processor name? That means it has a lot more gaming power than the standard stuff tacked onto an Intel CPU, thanks to Iris Plus graphics.

We're not blown away by the power here, but this Surface Laptop 3 can handle games a little better than the average style laptop. Skyrim runs well at Ultra settings at 900p, hovering around 29-32fps. Or you get around the same speed at 1200p, Medium settings. Alien: Isolation runs a bit better. Ultra settings at the native resolution is a bit of a stretch, dipping a bit too far into the 20fps range. But drop the resolution to 1200p and it mostly sticks around 30-42fps. That is more than playable.

This is not a gaming PC, but Intel's higher-end integrated GPUs get you closer to the performance of an entry level graphics card. We are also very impressed by how quiet the Surface Laptop 3 is under pressure. After a half hour of wandering around in Skyrim, dancing around giants, there was still just a quiet whirr coming from the back of the laptop. It makes us wonder how much thermal throttling it has to use, where a laptop slows down a bit when it gets hot. But we've not seen any radical dips here.

The Surface Laptop 3's speakers also make it much better for the fun stuff than you might guess. These speakers are great, and also weird. Microsoft uses "Omnidirectional" drivers that sit under the keyboard. There are no outlets on the side here. You can pretty much forget this odd design when using the Surface Laptop 3 and enjoy the results. The speakers have some of the best spatial imaging and tonal character we've heard in a Windows laptop, with natural audio that seems to expand well beyond the laptop’s dimensions.

Their mid-range is unusually good too, which makes voices seem much more real than they would through the average set. Good as they are, the Surface Laptop 3 speakers are not in the same class as MacBook Pro 16's, which are so loud and big-sounding they seem to break the laws of physics. The bass also drops off here in busy arrangements, a result of Dolby processing that tries to squeeze the most out of tiny drivers.