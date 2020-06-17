However, we were pleasantly surprised when we dug around to see what else the Microsoft Surface Go 2 can handle.

It is, surprisingly enough, not a bad choice for gaming, and even arguably beats an iPad if you look at it from the right angle and squint a bit. The Pentium 4425Y has a graphics chipset called the Intel HD615, low-end integrated hardware usually discounted as "rubbish" by anyone who talks, writes or reads about tech. But it lets the Surface Go 2 play lots of games an iPad can't.

We tried a bunch. Skyrim ran at 800p resolution well at Low graphics, and Medium is playable if you can stomach the odd obvious slow-down. Alien Isolation is dandy as long as you cut back most visual effects and lower the resolution, again, to 800p.

Legend of Grimrock 2 offers a fairly solid 30fps at Low visuals. Minecraft Dunegons sticks around 30fps until the scene gets busy, at Low graphics. Resident Evil 7 is playable if you use the interlaced rendering mode. And Xbox 360 classic Burnout Paradise feel great at max settings, full 1920 x 1280 resolution, as long as you leave the fancy lighting SSAO mode switched off.

Plug an Xbox One controller into the Surface Go 2 and it can become a nifty portable games console. A compromised one, sure, but still a lot of fun. Not all the games we tried ran well, of course. Subnautica's frame rates dipped into the teens too often even with the visuals as dimmed as they'll go. Fornite crashed a lot and kept failing to load textures. Metro 2033's frame rate was still all over the place even after pressing every visual switch we could find.

There's only so much you can wring out of an Intel Pentium processor, but there's more potential here than you may assume. The Surface Go 2's particular highlights add to the experience too. Flick out the kickstand, plug in a controller, and you can play AAA games from days gone by while in bed.

The stereo speakers aren't too bad either, with fairly refined sound if not the bass of an iPad Pro or a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. Do bear in mind you'll need to fiddle with the graphics settings of almost any game you'll play. This is not the tap-and-go ride of an iPad. You'll also need to tweak the Surface Go 2 to unlock all it can do. It runs Windows 10 S as standard, a restricted version that only lets you install apps from the Windows store. To install other apps you need to take off the training wheels and switch to normal Windows 10. It’s easy to do.