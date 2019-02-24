Have you ever wished to unlock your phone with your hand? Us neither.

The term 'Palm Vein authentication' makes us a little queasy. Sure, we’ve got used to having our fingers and faces biometrically scanned, but vein scanning sounds one step towards dystopian nightmare too far.

Nontheless, in the name of tech we tried out the feature in the demo and it worked! It wasn’t as speedy as a fingerprint, but it’s new and quirky and could catch on for fans of salutations. The queen? Mr.Spock?

It works with the use of ToF camera, which 3D scans the subject by measuring distance between object and camera– LG dub this the 'Z' camera. It won’t work with gloves on, but if you’re baking bread and have flour all over your mitts, it'll do the trick.

What this also allows for is some mad gesture controls. Air Control means you can hold your hand infront of the screen in mid-air and perform magic tricks such as: Control volume on media playbacks, answer or dismiss incoming calls, turn off alarms, turn off timers and capture a screenshot by pinching your fingers together making crocodile hands.

We weren’t able to test all the capabilities, such a rejecting calls, which is going to be the most rewarding one, right? But we messed around with volume and took some screen grabs. The camera initally can take a few moments to wake up and realise you want to play hand puppets, but once it’s working, it's a little bit cool.

Whilst we can’t imagine needing to use this feature often, it’s a fun party trick.