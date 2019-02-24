“If everyone is thinking alike, then somebody is thinking”. We can’t accuse LG of this.
This year’s G series flagship gets an OLED screen, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, the same surprisingly impressive Boombox sound from last year's G7, stereo speakers and now for the slightly wacky – Palm vein authentication (Hand ID).
With a front facing (ToF) ‘Z’ camera, there’s a heap of other gesture controls which let you feel a touch Hermione Granger. And whilst we are inclined to say that 'Air Motion' (read on) is a bit of a gimmick, when paired with solid specs across the other facets – there’s really nothing wrong with a little bit of showing off.
Design: SomethinQ familiar
The LG G8 bears an uncanny likeness to the G7, and that’s no terrible thing.
An all metal and glass build with a wide notch taking up a third of space across the top of the screen again, it’s pleasing enough to the eye.
Keeping it ‘normal’ sized (15.2cm x 7.2cm x 0.9cm thick) - means that it’ll sit in the hand comfortably, no fear of palm muscle strain.
At the back, you’ll find the dual camera set up, one standard 12MP lens and the other a 16MP wide angle. And underneath there’s a fingerprint sensor.
There is another version launching which features an additional telephoto lens, but that that won’t be launching in the UK.
The back of the phone is flush and it’ll sit flat on a surface, ready to boom out some tunes, we’ll come onto that later. When so many flagships, particularly Apple’s iPhone XS have producing peepers, there’s no doubting that a sleeker design is preferred. The headphone jack remains, too.
The Carmine Red is delightfully striking, but it’ll come in New Aurora Black and Moroccan Blue too.
Display and sound: Boom boom, shake the room
A small but mighty change from the G7 is the upgrade from an LED to an OLED screen.
The 6.1-inch 19.5:9 QHD+ OLED FullVision (3120 x 1440 / 564ppi) is a huge improvement with the screen looking punchy with loads of detail - and whilst we couldn’t see it outside of the conference room, it’ll have no trouble being visible in bright sunlight.
LG have a creative solution to the notch. The black can be replaced with a colour gradient to make it less noticeable, plus that space is used for notification icons, so it’s not totally wasted.
With some smart engineering, that LG hasn’t explained to us fully yet, the display acts as a speaker, negating the need for a separate one. So the G8 can continue it's sleek aesthetic.
The bass-loving Boombox speaker is now capable of stereo output. LG are really gunning for the Hi-Fi folk here offering surround sound, made possible with DTS:X and 32bit Hi-FI Quad Dac.
It doesn’t end there either. The company has partnered with stalwarts of audio excellence, Meridian Audio to bring the G8 compressed high-resolution audio.
Features: Grand gestures
Have you ever wished to unlock your phone with your hand? Us neither.
The term 'Palm Vein authentication' makes us a little queasy. Sure, we’ve got used to having our fingers and faces biometrically scanned, but vein scanning sounds one step towards dystopian nightmare too far.
Nontheless, in the name of tech we tried out the feature in the demo and it worked! It wasn’t as speedy as a fingerprint, but it’s new and quirky and could catch on for fans of salutations. The queen? Mr.Spock?
It works with the use of ToF camera, which 3D scans the subject by measuring distance between object and camera– LG dub this the 'Z' camera. It won’t work with gloves on, but if you’re baking bread and have flour all over your mitts, it'll do the trick.
What this also allows for is some mad gesture controls. Air Control means you can hold your hand infront of the screen in mid-air and perform magic tricks such as: Control volume on media playbacks, answer or dismiss incoming calls, turn off alarms, turn off timers and capture a screenshot by pinching your fingers together making crocodile hands.
We weren’t able to test all the capabilities, such a rejecting calls, which is going to be the most rewarding one, right? But we messed around with volume and took some screen grabs. The camera initally can take a few moments to wake up and realise you want to play hand puppets, but once it’s working, it's a little bit cool.
Whilst we can’t imagine needing to use this feature often, it’s a fun party trick.
Cameras: Selfie control
There's an 8MP f/1.7 lens paired with a ToF (time-of-flight) camera. Infrared sensors isolate backdrops to create a sense of depth.
This tech enables Hands ID, Face ID and selfies where it’s possible to move a spotlight anywhere on the screen. The front-facing camera offers a whole host of modes including a manual spotlight placer. We tried this spotlight and found it to be a bit underwhelming.
In theory, the 'Z' (time-of-flight) camera should be able to take selfies in low-light as it’s measuring distance as opposed to light sources.
The back camera doesn’t exactly light our fire. What you get is two sensors, 12MP super wide and a 12MP standard lens.
We tried it out in the dull conference room and it was decent enough, nothing spellbinding, but we'd have to properly test it later to see what it's capable of.
A time-of-flight camera measures distance based on the speed of light. It measures the distance of the light signal between every single point of a given object and the camera. It's a way of capturing 3D images quickly and precisely and isn't affected by light.
LG G8 ThinQ early verdict
The very fact LG have turned to telekinesis impersonating to grab some attention only exemplifies how hard it is turn heads this time of year.
The OLED screen update, paired with a guaranteed douse of Android 9 power, and the immense efforts in the sound department - whether you can unlock the phone with your hand or not pales into insignificance.
The 3500mAh battery means you should get a day out of it and it’s still very much a powerful, sleek, if not slightly dated looking handset.
A year is a long time in smartphone land and to have barely digressed from its uniform is a bit disenchanting. But – the Air Motion tricks are a good distraction from this and a necessary trope to show the fun stuff before the serious stuff.
We’ll be getting a full review soon to see just how serious it is about sound.
LG slots into the ever-crowded category of trusted, decent specced smartphone offering bang for your buck, which then begs the all-important question – How much will it cost to get a palm reading?