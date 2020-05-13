No two ways about it, there’s an awful lot going on here. If you need your new TV to be specified beyond what the 65NANO906 can offer, then you’ve almost certainly travelled back here from the future.

First and foremost, this is a 4K UHD TV, with a 3840 x 2160 resolution. It’s a full-array, direct-lit screen - which goes some way towards explaining away its generous girth. The ‘NANO’ part of its name refers to LG’s NanoCell technology, which is charged with stripping out ‘unwanted’ colour frequencies and leaving the screen’s colour palette cleaner and more convincing as a result.

Picture quality is bolstered by HDR compatibility with HLG (the broadcaster’s weapon of choice), HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The LG is also packing Dolby Vision IQ, which deploys the screen’s integrated light-sensor to maximise the Dolby Vision-ness of images depending on the ambient lighting conditions.

Getting the content into the LG in the first place can be done a number of ways, of course. Physical connections consist of four HDMI sockets, one of which is ARC-enabled and two of which are designated HDMI 2.1 and 4K @ 120kHz. These are supplemented by three USB 2.0 inputs, aerial posts for the integrated satellite and terrestrial TV tuners, a CI card slot and an internet socket. Outputs extend as far as a digital optical and a 3.5mm analogue socket that can be used at line level or with headphones.

In addition, there are naturally some wireless possibilities. Dual-band wi-fi is on board, as is Apple AirPlay 2 connectivity - and Bluetooth 5.0 is present in its ‘Surround Ready’ guise. So you need only connect a couple of compatible wireless speakers (LG has some in its range, you’ll be staggered to learn) and wireless, pain-free surround sound can be yours.

As with any new TV, there are quite a number of picture modes LG thinks appropriate for different types of content - ‘sport’, ‘game’, ‘vivid’, you know the type. But the 65NANO906 also features Filmmaker Mode - which was one of the few genuine talking-points around TVs at CES 2020 at the start of this year.

Filmmaker Mode is designed to defeat all the TV’s clever picture processing routines and instead deliver an image as close as possible to that of the filmmaker’s original intention. But the news is interesting not only for movie fans.

Serious gamers will know ‘HDMI 2.1’ and ‘4K @ 120kHz’ is good news as far as next-gen consoles go - and, sure enough, the LG is ready to support pretty much every exciting new game-related TV development. Variable Refresh Rate? Auto Low Latency Mode? FreeSync? HGiG HDR tone-mapping? Yes, yes, yes and yes. Add in a ‘game mode’ response time of under 13ms (which will get quicker still at 120Hz) and the 65NANO906 could be that whopping great games monitor you’ve always promised yourself.