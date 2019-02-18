With decidedly less bling than Yoga models past, and funky colours ditched in favour of more sellable greys and whites, the C930 isn't the most exciting-looking machine. Its aluminium build feels premium enough, but the sharp lines make it look a little business-y.

The glitzy watch band hinge that was a staple of previous Yoga machines is gone, replaced with a more simple setup that hides of the C930's best features: a tiny Dolby Atmos-certified soundbar. It's angled to always face outwards, whether you're in laptop, tablet or tent mode, so you get the best audio however you want to use the machine.

The new design works just like before, letting the laptop flip onto itself to turn the Yoga into a massive tablet, or half-way to stand up like a tent. It holds the screen in place while working in laptop mode, but isn't so stiff that it's a pain to transform. Windows detects the mode change straight away, flipping the screen orientation to match.

The other major change is the bundled active stylus, which is now fully integrated into the laptop body. Last year's Yoga 930 made do with a cheapo plastic pen holder that hooked into one of the USB ports, blocking it (and the power button) when the pen was stowed.

Now, it pops out of the top edge of the laptop, which is a real improvement. It charged while docked, and is great for note-taking, simple sketching and navigating tablet mode without leaving greasy fingerprints all over the rather pretty display. However, it's not pressure sensitive, and is a little on the small side, so isn't quite as useful as a Surface Pro pen would be for creative pros.

The C930 isn't exactly a porker, and at 1.4kg it's a bit of a featherweight, but there's still room at the side for a full-size USB3 port, two USB-C Thunderbolt ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. If you want to output video to an external display, or download files from an SD card, you'll need a dongle.

A fingerprint reader sits on underneath the keyboard, which isn't quite as slick as the dual-function power button on Huawei's Matebook X, but does at least let you skip the Windows 10 lock screen without tapping in a password. One other neat little privacy-related feature? The sliding cover on the built-in webcam, to make sure no-one's spying on you.