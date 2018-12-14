The Lenovo Yoga 530 is one of the more unusual convertible machines we’ve seen for some time thanks to its price and internals.

The cost, for starters, is a mid-range £699. That’s pretty low for a high-end convertible machine from a brand like Lenovo – many of the firm’s systems cost nearer to £1,000, and you’ll find those kinds of prices elsewhere in the market too.

The lower price doesn’t just mean that the Yoga 530 will be kinder to your wallet.

It also means that this machine sits alongside normal mid-range laptops – and next to devices like the Microsoft Surface Pro 6.

The internals are interesting, too. Intel’s hardware usually dominates at the slim and light end of the market, but the Yoga 530 deploys AMD silicon.

It’s a return to form for AMD, which had lost ground in the past because its chips were too hot, power-hungry and slow.