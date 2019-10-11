The hard angles, straight lines and matte black finishes show this is a laptop that means business, with the subtle carbon effect on the lid being the only thing you could feasibly call a design flourish. It's not as in-your-face as the finish on Dell's XPS 13, but it's still more exciting than plain black.

Pop one of these next to a 90's-era IBM ThinkPad and you'd probably spot the heritage, but it'd take about four X1 Carbons stacked on top of each other to match it for thickness. The X1 is a miniscule 15mm thick, and weighs just over a kilo. Even with the charger in your bag, this isn't a laptop that'll drag you down.

Lenovo has found space for plenty of ports, though, including two USB-C/Thunderbolt 3s, two regular USBs, and a full-size HDMI port. If you want wired Ethernet, though, you'll need to splash out on a dongle. There's no card slot any more, either, which could be a problem for photographers.

Security-conscious users have the choice of Windows Hello facial recognition using the built-in webcam, or digit scanning using the fingerprint reader next to the touchpad. The webcam has a little privacy shutter, which is a neat addition. It saves on tiny Post-It notes or blobs of Blu Tack anyway.