The Mirage uses two 13MP sensors with 180-degree fisheye lenses, which are good for stereoscopic stills that give the impression of depth once you’ve pulled on a pair of VR goggles, or 4K video at 30fps.

Aside from the funky dual lenses, the camera looks deceptively simple, with no viewfinder and barely any buttons. You get a power button, shutter button, and a function key that flips between stills, video and live streaming to YouTube if you’re hooked in to a Wi-Fi network. Lenovo is working on a version with built-in 4G, too, for go-anywhere sharing.

There’s a 1/4in tripod thread at the bottom, so you can set it up and get in the shot yourself, with iOS and Android smart controls letting you shoot remotely. These apps also let you view back your footage on the small screen, before you pop on a VR headset.

You can save files locally on 16GB of on-board storage, or to a microSD card. USB-C charging is a welcome 2018 addition, and the battery should be good for two hours of shooting between top-ups.

Upload directly to Google Photos or YouTube, and it’ll automatically adjust the image if you’re viewing on a traditional screen, rather than in VR. Most video editing software should support Google’s VR180 file format if you upload to a PC, too, so you can get more creative with your clips.