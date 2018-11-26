You’re a genius, aren’t you? Course you are. If only you had some way of getting down your brilliant, multi-layered ideas in hi-fi quality before you forget them. If only you had a miniature mobile studio, complete with built-in condenser mic, one-button recording and instant overdubbing. You’d be all out of excuses, wouldn’t you?

There are already plenty of pocket audio interfaces and apps for multitracking on the move, but the Izotope Spire has a drawer full of secret weapons: that ‘studio-grade’ microphone, a clever ‘soundcheck’ function for setting input levels, the ability to record with or without a phone/tablet, and two separate mic/instrument inputs.

In theory, you could come up with a six-part barbershop masterpiece while abseiling down El Capitan and have it all recorded by the time you reach the bottom and get eaten by a bear. And if your family want to get your posthumous classic professionally mixed with added trombones and Minimoog, they can simply export the individual tracks to any DAW as wav files. It’s what you would have wanted.