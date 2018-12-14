Years of scientific research has shown that regular meditation helps people sleep better, stress less and focus more.

Thanks to complimentary practises like Yoga, the draw towards meditation is becoming more widespread, but many still find it hard to know how to meditate effectively and maintain focus.

Recent apps like Headspace have also been doing a good job of spreading the word, and its success this year on apps stores shows there’s a growing market for guided mediation software.

The Canadian startup InteraXon built a head-wearable device called Muse, that senses your brain waves and deciphers how well you’re meditating.

InteraXon believes that if we’re shown how to meditate properly, we’re more likely to stay focused and really reap the rewards of the exercise.

The company’s updated iteration, Muse 2, has been built to engage you in guided meditations, with real time feedback to help your brain meditate while tracking your progress and setting reminders to help build a consistent practice.

But does it really work? Well, you’re about to find out.