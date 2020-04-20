There’s not much we can say for the GT 2e’s performance, apart from the fact that it’s slick and fast. We found no instances of stutter or lag at any point during our time with it, which suggests that Huawei’s Kirin A1 chip is more than fit for purpose. Its dual button controls are simple enough to use too, and you can customise the bottom one as a shortcut to any feature you fancy.

In terms of functionality and apps though, you’ll find the GT 2e lacking on quite a few fronts.

It’s not running Android Wear OS, which means there’s no access to apps like Maps, Citymapper and Spotify, and you can’t make or receive phone calls either. You can, however, load up to 500 songs and listen to music via Bluetooth headphones, or use Huawei’s own music streaming service.

The lack of apps sounds bleak at first, but it really depends what you’re after. This is a £160 device that’s primarily focused on tracking your fitness and health. For a lot of people, that’s all they’re looking for, and that’s totally fine. With that in mind, the health features here are substantial.

The basics like step/sleep/heart rate tracking are all present and accounted for, and work well. In addition, you can also track up to 100 different activities which, apart from the usual running, swimming, cycling and walking, also include outliers like parkour, street dancing, and skateboarding, to name but a few.

The GT 2e’s built-in GPS and heart rate monitor work together to provide all the workout stats you’re likely to need, although the lack of apps means you can’t connect your sessions to services like Strava.

Huawei’s Health app is decent too, breaking down each recorded session into all the details you’d ever need, from how your heart range changes throughout a session, to calories burned and how much recovery time you’ll need after. It also breaks down how much time you’ve spent in the fat-burning zone in any particular workout, to help ensure you’re pushing yourself hard enough.

Additional health features include a built-in stress test, based on your resting heart rate. According to our stats, we’re either completely relaxed, or at normal levels, having never reached medium or high. Given the crazy times we’re living in, that’s some pretty impressive level of zen, if we say so ourselves.