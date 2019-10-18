Huawei’s Watch GT 2 is a beauty: round, sleek, relatively slim with a giant, bright screen; this is a smartwatch we’ve loved having on our wrist. There’s just one problem - it isn’t really a smartwatch.

Just like the Watch GT before it, the GT 2 is a very fancy fitness tracker in a smartwatch body. Running Huawei’s own Lite OS, you can’t download apps for it, but it covers the basics and boasts stellar two-week battery life.

So what does the GT 2 do that the GT doesn't? It gives you options. This this time around, there’s a smaller, more elegant release - the 42mm version. This packs a totally different feature-set to the watch we reviewed, though, so enough on that for now.

Meanwhile, the larger 46mm model gets a speaker and full phone call functionality when connected to your phone, stress-tracking and storage for offline music.

But is a £179 fitness tracker in smawatch clothing a good thing, or should Huawei be sticking to bands?