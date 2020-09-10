One of the main features Huawei is proudly boasting about in the GT 2 Pro is that it's the company’s first watch to support tracking of 100 different kinds of activities.

The most recent additions are, as you’d probably expect, some of the more obscure sports out there. You know, the kind that the average person might find themselves doing once a decade, tops? These include “driving range mode”, which tracks swing speed and tempo along with heart rate when at a golf driving range, and then cross-country skiing, with new and improved professional skiing metrics.

Nevertheless, tracking these sports should be more accurate than ever. On the underside of the watch, Huawei has built in two new TruSeen 4.0+ sensors. Responsible for a more accurate heart rate measurement, these improved pulse monitoring tech combines a six-in-one LED lens and Sapphire glass back to provide better, more accurate reading thanks to a material that has better contact with the skin. It's hard to tell how exactly this translates to offering any benefit over, say, the GT 2, but we'll happily welcome it anyway.

Using the watch to track sports and fitness, the GT 2 Pro performs generally very well. Real time stats, such as calories burned, heart rate and time elapsed are presented clearly, with data spaced out well across the screen. This is updated to the Huawei Health app immediately after you’ve hit the stop button, where even more post-workout data can be analysed.

The only thing we find quite annoying is that regularly-used workout modes aren't automatically pushed to the top of your activity list. Meaning that every turn you go to workout, you need to scroll through a 100 sports to find the one you're about to track. Garmin does this very well, for instance, and it would be nice to see here for ease of use.

The only other downside with the GT 2 Pro is the lack of support for third-party apps. This was the case on the GT and the GT 2, so it’s pretty disappointing that Hauwei still hasn't added this, especially since it means you can’t directly link to apps like Endomondo or Strava.

It’s this that makes us think that the Watch GT 2 Pro is perhaps better suited to those who workout casually, as opposed to fitness enthusiasts or athletes.