You also get up-to-date software. The MediaPad M5 Pro has Android 8.0 Oreo, along with Huawei's EMUI 8.0 custom interface on top.

If you’ve tried EMUI in previous years and didn’t like it, give the M5 Pro another chance: the UI is good these days, and you have the option of using Huawei’s traditional, iOS style apps-menu-free look or one with the app drawer reinstated.

EMUI is quick, too. You can only tweak it a little to make use of the big screen, reducing font sizes to fit more on-screen, but you’d probably only want a non-standard look with the keyboard accessory attached anyway.

The tablet has a Kirin 960 CPU, just a generation behind what Huawei puts into its current top-end phones. It doesn’t have the same advanced AI smarts, which are less useful in a tablet anyway, and uses a less powerful GPU. However it’s still seriously powerful.

In Geekbench 4 the Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro 10.5 scores 6443 points, beating the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 and roughly matching the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus phone.

High-end games like Asphalt 8 run very well, too. The combo of giant screen and quad speaker array make gaming more immersive than just about any other smaller tablet.

The M5 Pro 10.5 is a seriously long-life performer, too, thanks to a 7500mAh battery. That's slightly larger than the iPad Pro 9.7’s 7306mAh. You charge it using a USB-C port on the edge, below the finger scanner.

It’s a bit of a beast for a tablet this thin. When sat unloved on a table, it holds its charge exceptionally well, and an hour of YouTube streaming over Wi-Fi takes off just nine percent, matching the iPad’s traditional “10 hour” stamina. You could waste an entire day on this thing between charges.