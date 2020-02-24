Bendy tablets, folding smartphones, however you want to look at it – it's not a fad, it’s a new form factor and these multi-faceted, multi-winged devices are only getting more robust, and more desirable.

The main players? There’s the Samsung Galaxy Fold, now the Samsung Z Flip, Motorola's revamped Razr, and the Huawei Mate X that was only available in China. It’s a little like the 5G story: promising the universe, but overpriced and failing to deliver.

The Huawei Mate Xs is a double-shot-espresso of folding phone tech with 5G creds. It’s sturdier than its predecessor, and Huawei execs have no qualms with it being bent repeatedly (which wasn’t the case last year). There's a Kirin 990 chip at its core, plus a 40MP Leica quad cam, and 55W SuperCharge.

Let’s get it out the way now – there won’t be any Google apps coming to any Huawei products for the forseeable future, and that includes the Huawei Mate Xs. That’s a minor obstacle to some, and a catastrophic nightmare for others – but if you fall into the former, the Mate Xs might just welcome you into the fold.