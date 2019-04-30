We have to clarify before we get stuck into our review, the Huawei FreeLaces wireless earphones aren’t out yet, we bagged an early review pair.

The FreeLaces we tested are not running general release UK software, but Chinese general release software instead.

They don’t have a UK price just yet, though the RRP is €99, roughly converted to £85, and they’re expected to drop in May or June.

Having said that, our review headphones do sport final hardware, work reliably and charge from a smartphone USB-C port, so here’s our review a full month in.