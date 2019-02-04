HP Spectre Folio

The leather looks fantastic and feels just as good – supple yet sturdy, with enough grip on the bottom to anchor the Folio to any desk. Neat stitching secures every edge, there’s a subtle embossed HP logo at the rear, and the premium feel extends to the rest of the machine.

The 1920 x 1090 touch screen is strong, with a glossy finish and HP’s metallic logo. The slim slab of metal that houses the keyboard has a smart speaker grille and a subtle power button.

The HP looks slick – bring it to the office and no-one will know that you’ve got your laptop rather than a folder full of important documents.

The leather exterior isn’t the only area where HP has taken inspiration from literature. The Folio’s hinge – hidden beneath the leather – is curved, and looks like the spine of a book. This main hinge allows the HP to function as a normal laptop, and it’s not the only bit of moving hardware on this machine.

Another hinge half-way up the screen allows the panel to pitch forward to a 60° angle and settle into a ridge between the keyboard and the trackpad – so it can be used for movies, games or productivity. In this media mode the keyboard is obscured but the trackpad remains accessible.

Removing the screen from that ridge allows it to pitch further forward into its full tablet mode.

No matter the mode, the Folio’s movement is smooth and its hinges feel strong. It’s easy and reliable when moving between modes, and build quality is excellent across the whole device, with no give in any of the metal panels.

The Folio easily has the build quality of its rivals, like the Dell XPS 13 laptop and the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 hybrid. It’s better-looking than those competitors, too.

It’s not going to weigh you down, either. The Folio tips the scales at 1.49kg and is 15.2mm thick – half a kilo thicker and a little slimmer than the expensive Dell XPS 15.

The XPS 13 is slimmer and lighter, but that laptop doesn’t have to house extra hybrid hardware.

The Folio has two Thunderbolt 3 ports and one USB 3.1 connector, which means the former are quicker for data transfer. All three can power the machine, and HP has braided the power cable in attractive grey fabric. There’s a USB Type-C to full-size USB adapter in the box, too.

And then, finally, there’s 4G support, which adds versatility when you're on the road.