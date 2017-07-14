Power on the Envy 34 and that 34in curved screen springs into life. It’s got a cinema-style 21:9 aspect ratio, which takes up a significant chunk of your field of view when you’re sat in front of it.

The 3440x1440 resolution isn’t as pixel-packed as a 4K panel, but it means you can comfortably use two or even three windows at once, without having to plug in a second screen. It’s a real step up over a Full HD display, with plenty of pixels to help your photos and videos stand out - even if you won’t be able to watch UHD video in all its native glory.

The IPS panel has fantastic viewing angles, and the matte anti-glare coating is perfect for stripping away those annoying light reflections. Colours are pretty accurate, but contrast and brightness are only average. It’s a fine screen for web browsing, or kicking back for a Netflix binge, but for serious image editing there are better all-in-ones out there.

It’s not a touchscreen, but do you really care? Windows still ain’t all that great when it comes to touch inputs, anyway. If you’ve absolutely gotta have one, you’ll have to look to another brand - there’s no option for one here.

HP has even managed to scurry the 720p webcam away into the bezel, so it doesn’t take up any room - and can’t be spying on you while it’s docked. Give it a prod and it pops up above the screen; push it down and it locks back in place. Neat.

There’s also not much in the way of adjustment - just a bit of up/down tilt. You can’t turn it without moving the base, and there’s no way to raise the height without also raising the base.

The base hides quad 8W speakers and dual passive bass radiators, which are tuned by audio experts Bang & Olufsen. It’s almost like having a TV soundbase, only shrunken down to fit on your computer desk. They can pump out a respectably loud sound, with decent stereo separation and and impressive amount of bass, but they’re not as in-your-face (quite literally) as Dell’s XPS 27 and its forward-facing array of tweeters.