Price. Portability. Performance. You know the drill when it comes to buying a laptop: pick two options, and compromise on the third.

Only what if you didn't have to? That's the thinking with HP's Envy 13, a keenly-priced laptop that's skinnier than a smartphone and almost as light. Boxes one and two: ticked.

Box three is taken care of by an Nvidia graphics card - in a laptop just 14mm thick.

OK, so we're not talking GeForce RTX levels of power here, but the Envy 13's MX150 should still give it a gaming grunt you just don't expect from an ultra-portable. And certainly not one costing £750.

If you're thinking HP must have made a few sacrifices to reach that price, you'd be right. But whether they're enough to spoil an otherwise tempting bargain buy - that's what we're here to find out.