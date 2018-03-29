Seize every day with the #inspirational Quotes Watch

Smartwatches are forever firing messages at us, but none of them stir the soul like those inspirational quotes your auntie is always sharing on her Facebook page. You know the ones. “Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” “Every day is a second chance.” “Nothing is impossible, the word itself says ‘I’m possible’!!” Those. Well, what if we told you that there now exists a watch whose sole purpose is to bring you daily inspiration? With the Quotes Watch (from €75) you select quotes from an app and choose how often you want to rotate them. You can change fonts, apply filters and receive messages from family and friends. Best of all, when you’re no longer roused by the pre-loaded quotes, it lets you write your own. “Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t spend an entire Saturday playing video games in your pants.”