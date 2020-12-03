Neo is Vodafone’s new smart watch for kids, with built-in Disney sidekicks

Don’t fancy strapping a 270-quid Apple Watch SE on to your kid’s wrist? Then you might find Neo (£99 + £7 per month, available early 2021) a more palatable option. From the combined brains of Vodafone and Disney, this wearable is designed to appeal to nippers, with its chunky form, immediacy and built-in Disney characters. Kids can switch between sidekicks, including Minnie Mouse, Darth Vader, Buzz Lightyear and The Child, each kicking off a full theme takeover. It’s practical too. There’s voice/video calling, messaging, an activity log to encourage fitness, calendar and weather apps to help your kid get organised (and avoid a soaking) and a forward-facing camera for shooting snaps of chums being daft. Think that’s too much fun? Vodafone’s Smart App lets grumpy spoilsport parents interfere by approving trusted contacts, managing screen time and spying on where their pride and joy happens to be at.