Mastercard has designed an LED face mask that'll turn your face into a discotheque

BRIT award sponsor and financial megacorp Mastercard has designed a limited edition LED face mask that responds to noise in real time. The so-called Priceless Mask (yep, they really went for the soulless marketing pun) incorporates 8x8 LED lights with 64 pixels that react to music and environmental noises to turn the lower half of your mug into a buzzing discotheque. Mastercard reckons the mask will be a hit with those keen to combine their love of live music with COVID-busting health and safety measures, and given we could all be wearing masks for some time, it's not a bad shout. Anybody interested in becoming a walking talking light show will be able to grab the Priceless Mask when it launches on May 20.