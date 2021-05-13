Hublot unveils its limited edition Big Bang E UEFA EURO 2020 watch

As a brilliant/unspeakably awful (depending on your allegiance) football season draws to a close, attention will quickly turn to the summer’s still confusingly named Euro 2020 tournament. And as the championships’ official watch provider, Hublot has announced the Big Bang E UEFA Euro 2020 watch. It features a 42mm polished black ceramic case and a 390x390 (327 dpi) AMOLED touch display, with a now aging Snapdragon Wear 3100 making everything tick while sucking away at a 300mAh battery. A button on the rotary crown is used to navigate the watch. Now for the football bits. The flags of the competing nations adorn the bezel, and the watch alerts you when games kick off, reach half-time, extra-time and full-time, as well as pinging you a notification when cards are dished out, subs are made, penalties are awarded and goals are scored. And if you’re one of the first 200 buyers of the wearable, you’ll receive a non-fungible token (NFT) that contains an excerpt of an episode from Hublot’s Fusion Podcast series, which features interviews with a host of big-name sportspeople. If you have £4,800 to burn, the Hublot Big Bang E Euro 2020 Watch is available to buy from now until all 1,000 units are sold.