Fossil’s fourth generation smartwatch is flippin' full of features

Fossil is one of the old-school fashion watch brands that has gleefully embraced the brave new world of smartwatches, its latest line being its fourth generation of Q models. No lazy gestures here, either: the new Fossil Q Venture HR and Q Explorist HR come packed to the bezels with features like heart-rate and untethered GPS tracking, a swim-proof build and NFC for Google Pay payments, all while looking decidedly smart in the other sense of the word. Both powered by a Qualcomm 2100 processor, offering over a full day of use per battery charge and running on the Wear OS platform, the new models (the Venture has a 40mm stainless steel case, while the Explorist’s is 45mm) are available to pre-order now from £249.