Vacheron Constantin ushers in fall with two beautifully warm Overseas watches

Vacheron Constantin is welcoming the new season with a pair of striking additions to its Overseas collection – the Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin in pink gold with a matching dial, and in white gold with a rich burgundy lacquer face.

Both models blend the Maison’s heritage of ultra-thin watchmaking with a contemporary flair, offering refined luxury wrapped in sporty versatility.

Housed in slim 41.5mm cases just 8.1mm thick, the new watches embody the elegance we’ve come to expect from the brand. Their design echoes the emblematic Maltese cross motif, visible in the half-link bracelets and details across the dials.

The pink gold model adds subtle contrast with a blue minute track around its golden sunburst dial, while the burgundy version pairs cool white gold with a dial that shifts in tone as light hits its lacquer finish. Both carry matching moon-phase discs for an extra layer of charm.

At the heart of each watch is the Manufacture Calibre 1120 QP/1, a self-winding movement that has become a benchmark in fine watchmaking. Only 4.05mm thick, the calibre incorporates a perpetual calendar with day, date, month, leap year, and moon-phase indications – all without the need for adjustment until the year 2100.

It’s a mechanical marvel of 276 components and 36 jewels, beating at 19,800 vibrations per hour with a 40-hour power reserve.

Viewed through the sapphire caseback, the movement reveals both artistry and precision. The 22K gold oscillating weight, engraved with a compass rose symbolising travel and exploration, rotates above Haute Horlogerie finishes such as Côtes de Genève, chamfering and circular graining.

Even components hidden once the movement is assembled are given the same meticulous treatment, staying true to the Maison’s standards.

Each piece arrives on an 18K gold bracelet and includes two extra rubber straps, letting wearers shift between dressy, sporty, or casual looks without tools.

Its interchangeable strap system allows a quick shift from the weighty elegance of gold bracelets to the lighter feel of coloured rubber.

On the pink gold edition, blue or white straps add a relaxed sporty edge. The white gold version, meanwhile, pairs its deep burgundy face with either a tone-matched strap or a crisp white alternative.

Water resistance to 50 metres, anti-magnetic protection via a soft iron casing ring, and Geneva Seal certification round off the package, showing these are watches built not only to impress in the boutique but to endure in the real world.

The new Vacheron Constantin Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin models are available now, priced at £106,000.

