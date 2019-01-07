Samsung has unveiled a home-friendly 75in Micro LED 4K TV
This time last year Samsung waltzed into CES to show off its brand new 146in Micro LED display, dubbed 'The Wall.' The whopping screen utilised individual modules of self-emissive Micro LEDs - which feature million of inorganic red, greed, and blue microscopic LED chips that emit their own light to produce stunning colours - to deliver an extraordinary level of picture quality that surpassed anything on the market. Of course, you'd be hard pressed to find anybody that could actually squeeze a 146inch screen into their home, which is why Samsung has used that same tech to create a smaller, more home-friendly 75in 4K television. The company was able to scale down the technology by improving its ultra-fine pitch semiconductor packaging process to narrow the gap between each microscopic LED chip. The result in a gorgeous, bezel-free googlebox that's still probably going to cost you a small fortune.