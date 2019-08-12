Honor's new smart TV packs a pop-up camera and runs on HarmonyOS

Honor has revealed which devices will be the first to use its brand new HarmonyOS operating system. The shiny new OS, which has been created to allow Honor to pivot away from Android, will debut on the Honor Vision ($540) and Honor Vision Pro ($680), a pair of mid-range smart TVs built for the Chinese market. The Vision Pro is the more impressive of the two, and comes with an adjustable pop-up camera and six far-field microphones that can be used to make video calls. The standard Vision is no slouch though, and like the Pro features a 55-inch 4K UHD screen, Honghu 818 oct-core processor, and a range of 10W speakers. The Vision series hasn't been given a Western release date (yet), but that doesn't mean they won't eventually make the journey over. Fingers crossed, eh!