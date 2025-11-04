The new Tissot PRX in 38mm is the size many people, myself included, have been asking for

When Tissot brought back the PRX, it nailed the design. That sharp, integrated-bracelet look from the late ’70s still feels fresh today. It is sporty and elegant, with just the perfect amount of retro cool. We think it’s one of the best watches around, but there’s always been a catch. The 40mm version looked great but wore large on smaller wrists, while the 35mm felt a bit too compact. What many of us really wanted was something in between, and at last, Tissot answered with the new 38mm PRX.

This latest batch isn’t just about getting the size right, though. Tissot’s taken the opportunity to introduce new materials to the collection: titanium and Damascus steel.

Let’s take a look at everything new in the PRX range…

First up, the titanium editions, which feel especially clever on paper. They’re light, durable, and should be perfect for everyday wear.

There are two dial colours available: a rich deep blue or a darker anthracite grey with rose-gold accents. Both keep that familiar waffle texture that defines the PRX line, giving the dial some dimensional punch without clutter.

The Damascus steel model, meanwhile, is something else entirely. It’s the first time Tissot’s worked with this material, known for its distinctive wavy patterns created by folding layers of steel together. The result is a surface that looks alive – no two watches are exactly alike.

It’s paired with a grained leather strap and Damascus end pieces.

Inside, all three 38mm models use the tried-and-tested Powermatic 80 movement. It’s reliable, well-finished for the price, and practical, with 80 hours of power reserve and a Nivachron balance spring that shrugs off magnetism and shocks.

Combine that with a sapphire crystal and 100m of water resistance, and the PRX remains as robust as it is refined.

What really makes this release exciting, though, is the balanced size. The 35mm version had charm but wore noticeably small, while the 40mm could feel a bit wide and flat. This new 38mm sits right in the middle; it should be proportionally perfect for most wrists.

The 38mm Tissot PRX is available now from Tissot’s website, priced from $975 in the US and £795 in the UK. The Damascus steel model is slightly more expensive at $1175 in the US and £960 in the UK.

