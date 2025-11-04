Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Stuff / Hot Stuff / The new Tissot PRX in 38mm is the size many people, myself included, have been asking for

Hot StuffNewsWatchesTissot
Hot Stuff, News

The new Tissot PRX in 38mm is the size many people, myself included, have been asking for

Tissot finally nails the sweet spot with a 38mm PRX, now offered in bold titanium and mesmerising Damascus steel

Spencer Hart Spencer Hart
Tissot PRX 38mm on grey background

When Tissot brought back the PRX, it nailed the design. That sharp, integrated-bracelet look from the late ’70s still feels fresh today. It is sporty and elegant, with just the perfect amount of retro cool. We think it’s one of the best watches around, but there’s always been a catch. The 40mm version looked great but wore large on smaller wrists, while the 35mm felt a bit too compact. What many of us really wanted was something in between, and at last, Tissot answered with the new 38mm PRX.

This latest batch isn’t just about getting the size right, though. Tissot’s taken the opportunity to introduce new materials to the collection: titanium and Damascus steel.

Let’s take a look at everything new in the PRX range…

First up, the titanium editions, which feel especially clever on paper. They’re light, durable, and should be perfect for everyday wear.

There are two dial colours available: a rich deep blue or a darker anthracite grey with rose-gold accents. Both keep that familiar waffle texture that defines the PRX line, giving the dial some dimensional punch without clutter.

The Damascus steel model, meanwhile, is something else entirely. It’s the first time Tissot’s worked with this material, known for its distinctive wavy patterns created by folding layers of steel together. The result is a surface that looks alive – no two watches are exactly alike.

It’s paired with a grained leather strap and Damascus end pieces.

Inside, all three 38mm models use the tried-and-tested Powermatic 80 movement. It’s reliable, well-finished for the price, and practical, with 80 hours of power reserve and a Nivachron balance spring that shrugs off magnetism and shocks.

Combine that with a sapphire crystal and 100m of water resistance, and the PRX remains as robust as it is refined.

What really makes this release exciting, though, is the balanced size. The 35mm version had charm but wore noticeably small, while the 40mm could feel a bit wide and flat. This new 38mm sits right in the middle; it should be proportionally perfect for most wrists.

The 38mm Tissot PRX is available now from Tissot’s website, priced from $975 in the US and £795 in the UK. The Damascus steel model is slightly more expensive at $1175 in the US and £960 in the UK.

Liked this? Panerai celebrates the Chinese New Year with a unique take on the California dial

Profile image of Spencer Hart Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor

About

As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars.

Areas of expertise

Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech