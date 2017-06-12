This Lego Snowspeeder will blast you right back to Hoth

Snow might not be a cert in the UK (particularly in mid-June), but that shouldn’t hinder your enjoyment of this bricky Snowspeeder replica (£169.99). Faithfully modelled (as much as it’s possible to be faithful with tiny bricks) on the T-47 machine found whizzing across the plains of Hoth in The Empire Strikes Back, a total of 1703 pieces might try your patience more than the extended edition of Episode I - but it’s surely worth it for the detail. From opening airbrakes to a rotating rear gun, to a Rebel Pilot and Gunner to steer your speeder between waddling AT-ATs, this nifty kit won’t disappoint.