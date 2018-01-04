Lenovo’s T Series ThinkPad business laptops get a power boost for 2018

Thought you’d made a good start on your new year’s resolutions? Wait until you hear about Lenovo’s T Series ThinkPads. 2018’s T480, T480S and T580 notebooks now come kitted with 8th-gen Core i7 processors, USB-C adapters, an IR camera and a ThinkShutter webcam cover for the security-conscious. At just 2.9 pounds, the T480S will be one of the lighter laptops in its category, while the 15in T580 has a dual battery setup that apparently allows for an impressive 27 hours of juice. The bigger device also comes with the option of a 4K display, with all three offering GeForce MX150 graphics to those who want them. You can pick up the entry level T480 for $989 (around £730), while the T480S starts at $1,269 (around £935), and it's $1,079 (around £795) for the base T580. Expect them to launch before the month is out.