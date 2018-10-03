The Kobo Forma is a big-screen Kindle Oasis rival

You can pick up an e-reader for next to nothing these days, but those who want to gobble up Yuval Noah Harari’s latest in the comfort a gigantic bubble bath, and on a bigger screen, then take a look at Kobo’s Forma. At £240, it’s definitely on the premium end of the spectrum, but for that you’re getting an 8in display (that’s an inch larger than that of its obvious rival, Amazon’s Kindle Oasis), an ultra lightweight design, and the option of reading one-handed in either portrait or landscape. There’s also a new page turn button that gives you a different option to tapping the screen. The Forma features built-in Mobius technology in its E Ink display, essentially a flexible plastic layer that boosts durability. An IPX8 rating means it’s waterproof for up to 60 minutes in up to 2m of water, and you get 8GB of memory (around 6,000 books). Pre-orders begin October 16. Remember not to stay in there too long, you'll end up looking like a prune. A well-read one at that.